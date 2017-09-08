× Racist letter sent to Texas A&M Head Coach Kevin Sumlin after loss to UCLA

HOUSTON — Whoever said football is just a game. They’re most definitely not from Texas!

After UCLA’s unimaginable 35-point come comeback to beat the Aggies over the weekend, not only did Texas A&M regent Tony Buzbee put Head Coach Kevin Sumlin under fire, but a disgruntled fan decided to get in on the action. Only this fan went way too far.

He decided it would be a good idea to take pen to paper and not just insult Sumlin’s coaching skills, but threw in a personal attack in the form of a racial slur.

Sumlin’s wife posted the letter on Twitter saying “What part of this is OK. Did it ever occur to you a child may open it?”

Aggie fans couldn’t agree more. One Twitter user said, “This is so disgusting. It saddens me knowing there are still people out there who think like this. It’s 2017.”

Another post reads, “As an Aggie, this threatening and racist letter angers me more than any football loss.”

Maybe you just suck as a fan, Mister Sender. Ever thought of that?