What you need to know about the Equifax breach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, GA - Are you like folks who do everything they can to keep their credit in pristine condition? Well, how's this for credit check?

Equifax, one of the three major credit-reporting agencies like Experian and Transunion, says hackers got their grubby hands on personal info for 143 million Americans. That's nearly two-thirds of the U.S. adult population.

The Atlanta-based company confirms Social Security and driver's license numbers were taken, along with credit card numbers for 209,000 consumers. Seriously, if there ever was a pot of gold for hackers, this is it!

The credit company has since apologized for the breach and set up the website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com so users can check to see if their data was compromised.

But be mindful before using the site. Buried in the terms of service is language that prevents anyone enrolled in the info checker program from participating in any future class-action lawsuits that may arise from the incident.

You might want to stick to checking account statements and credit reports yourself to be sure.

It's not one we can let go folks, protect yourself today.