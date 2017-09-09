× 18-Wheeler strikes HPD patrol car blocking flood waters

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was taken to the hospital after an 18-wheeler struck a patrol car in Harris County Friday night.

Police said around 11:45 p.m., the officer was on Katy Freeway and Eldridge Parkway blocking the exit ramp because of high waters when the 18-wheeler hit the car.

The officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. He was released after receiving treatment.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken into custody and tested for alcohol.

The crash is still under further investigation.