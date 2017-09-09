Bear Creek neighborhood suffers rancid smells after broken sewerage line floods streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- In the Bear Creek neighborhood, massive piles of debris, murky flood waters and rancid, muddy sewerage still line the streets, two weeks after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Houston.

"The sewerage lift system stopped working so the sewage system backed up. This is all raw sewage," resident Travis White said.

Frustrated residents said most of their homes were flooded after the storm from the Addicks dam releases.

"It's really bizarre because you leave the neighborhood and so much of the city is business as usual, and then you come here and it's almost like post-apocalyptic," White said.

For White and his family, their house received more than five feet of water.

The street in front of their home is still too flooded to drive through and getting all the mess cleaned up before it molds, is a race against time.

"I'm really concerned. I went in my house yesterday for about two hours to clean it out and I don't feel comfortable going back in there. I think it's something that professionals need to take care of. Two of my neighbors went to clean out their houses and they both have colds today. They both got sick," White said.

While many spend hours and weeks on end, throwing out years of memories in their front lawn, hoping to salvage any precious memories unharmed, White said the worst is yet to come.

"The most traumatic part of the whole experience is the six months that come after the storm. You have to go demo the house, you have to find some place to live, when you have to relocate furniture two or three times, or deal with residential construction. It's not fun dealing with contractors. So even though the storm's gone and the weather's beautiful now, this is just the beginning," White said.