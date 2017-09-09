× HPD searches for suspect responsible for fatal hit-and-run

HOUSTON – Police are looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run accident in Harris County Saturday morning.

Officers said around 1:30 a.m., a man ran out of gas and started pushing his minivan westbound in the right shoulder emergency lane on Katy Freeway and Greenhouse with the driver’s side door open.

An unknown vehicle struck the man, crushing the side door. Police said he died at the scene.

HPD is searching for the suspect responsible. Investigators have been interviewing a few witnesses and are looking at the car parts’ damage to determine what kind of vehicle the suspect was driving.

The accident is still under investigation.