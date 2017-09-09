Missing workers found dead in Harvey aftermath

HOUSTON - Two people missing during Harvey's wrath have been found dead.
Family members confirm the remains of Joseph Dowell have been found. The 44-year-old employee with the public works department had not been seen since August 26 when he left for work.
Employees at the Omni Hotel are also grieving the loss of a co-worker. Houston police say 48-year-old Jill Renick was found in the ceiling of the basement of the Omni.
On August 27, police say she had called a co-worker saying she was stuck in the service elevator with flood waters rushing in.
The Omni released this statement:
"We are heartbroken and shaken by this development. We are communicating with the family to offer whatever assistance we can, and we are arranging grief counseling to help our associates process this shocking news. This is a difficult time for us all. We ask that you please respect everyone`s privacy as we deal with our tragic loss"