Missing workers found dead in Harvey aftermath

HOUSTON - Two people missing during Harvey's wrath have been found dead.

Family members confirm the remains of Joseph Dowell have been found. The 44-year-old employee with the public works department had not been seen since August 26 when he left for work.

Employees at the Omni Hotel are also grieving the loss of a co-worker. Houston police say 48-year-old Jill Renick was found in the ceiling of the basement of the Omni.

On August 27, police say she had called a co-worker saying she was stuck in the service elevator with flood waters rushing in.

The Omni released this statement: