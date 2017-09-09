Summer Creek High School hosts Open House for Kingwood students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Summer Creek High School opened it's door for Kingwood High School students and staff for a fun campus tour before the first day of school Monday.

Summer Creek offered to share their campus following severe damages to Kingwood High School in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

Students are excited with the decision to start the 2017-2018 school year together old classmates and teachers.

Many feared if Summer Creek hadn't offered their campus, Kingwood students would split up into different schools and staff members would be out of work.

"Anything we can do to just put their minds at ease and [let them] know that their kids are getting a quality education in a fantastic facility like Summer Creek High School we're here to help out," said Summer Creek Principal Brent McDonald.