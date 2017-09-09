Texans LB Whitney Mercilus helps special needs school rebound after Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- J.J. Watt may be getting all the attention for his fundraising efforts following Hurricane Harvey, but he isn't the only member of the Texans that's helping Houston recover.

Linebacker Whitney Mercilus donated $65,000 from his With Merci Foundation to the Smartie Pants Academy in Northwest Houston. "This is amazing I can't thank Mr. Mercilus enough for doing this for our students," said HISD Board Member Rhonda Skillern-Jones. "If you look at the students' faces they're just all elated to not only be here, but to see him and have someone show the kind of concern that he's showing for our kids today."

The Smartie Pants Academy is a non-profit organization that provides individualized learning plans for kids with special needs. "I'm always looking out for children, especially with the foundation," said Mercilus. "We look after kids with disabilities and everything and so throughout this whole effect of Harvey I knew kids would be affected by this."

Like many schools across the city, Smartie Pants Academy received a lot of damage from the floodwaters left behind by Harvey. It has started a You Caring page to help pay for repairs. Hopefully, thanks to Mercilus' generous donation and the kindness of the Houston community the academy can get things back to normal for the kids.