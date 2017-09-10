HCSO: Driver crashes into ditch after losing control of vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Harris County deputies are investigating a crash that left a vehicle in a ditch on Saturday night.

Deputies said around 9:30 p.m., a driver of an SUV was traveling eastbound on Gulf Bank near Breeze Way when the driver lost control for unknown reasons and drove into a ditch.

One man was transported to the hospital in stable condition, while other passengers were treated at the scene and released, according to HCSO.

Deputies are investigating the accident and are testing the driver for possible intoxication.