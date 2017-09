Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Police are looking for a man who burglarized a furniture store in southwest Houston on Sunday morning.

Officers said around 2 a.m., they were dispatched to a furniture store on Fondren and Park West. When they arrived to the scene, security told police they could see a man walking around inside the store.

HPD sent two K-9 units inside the store to search for the suspect, but he fled the scene. It is unknown what he took.

The incident is still under investigation.