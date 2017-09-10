× Jaguars sack Texans QBs 10 times in 29-7 win

HOUSTON – It was not the start the Texans wanted for the 2017 regular season. The atmosphere was electric as fans were ready to have some needed distraction from Harvey’s aftermath. However, that enthusiasm quickly soured as the Texans’ offense was stymied in the first half gaining only 52 yards and allowing six sacks and a defensive score. Jacksonville took a 19-0 lead after two quarters of play.

The Texans turned their rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson to make things happen in the second half. He energized the offense as he was able to lead the Texans down the field and threw his first TD pass to DeAndre Hopkins to cut the lead to 19-7. That would be the closest the Texans would be on the days Jacksonville continued to dominate on the ground and on defense and ended up winning 29-7.

The Jaguars defense racked up 10 sacks on the day and caused four turnovers on the day. After the game, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien refused to name who would be starting the Texans second game of the season which is this Thursday when the Houston travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.