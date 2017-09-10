Kimora Lee Simmons and non-profit Unmentionables donates hygiene products to hurricane victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A woman who built a thriving empire around fashion is helping Houstonians rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.

Along with a $25,000 donation, Kimora Lee Simmons thought it would be best to show up and also lend a helping hand.

Simmons is helping by providing hygienic care products to hurricane victims. Yep, she's partnering with the non-profit The Unmentionables to provide life's basic essentials for people who need it during this time.

The two forces came together to donate basic necessities, like underwear, sanitary products, and diapers.

Hundreds of families in need were lined up at the Aldine Family Hope Center to receive their supply of "unmentionable" products.