HPD searches for suspects responsible for shooting in downtown Houston

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in downtown Houston Sunday morning.

Officers said around 9 a.m., they were dispatched to the 1100 block of Webster because of shooting in progress.

When police arrived to the scene, they found one victim shot in the eye, and another victim shot in the hip. Both were transported to Ben Taub Hospital and are expected to survive.

Officers said another woman’s clothing was penetrated by a bullet, however she was uninjured.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots and saw two to three suspects in a dark-colored Sedan traveling southbound on Webster.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, but police are developing leads to solve the case.

The shooting is still under investigation.