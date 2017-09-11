16th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks observed around the nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY, NY - It was perhaps the most painful day in our nation's history, and the wounds of 9/11 remain with us still as the names of all those lost that fateful day are still spoken and remembered.

Now, 16 years later, a somber tradition once again marked the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks at site once known as Ground Zero.

The annual 'moments of silence' were observed with bell rings in New York at the former site of the Twin Towers.

New York and New Jersey governors joined city leaders in marking the anniversary, holding a moment of silence when the first and second planes struck the towers of the World Trade Center that fateful day in 2001.

At the White House, the president and first lady also marked the occasion with a bell tolling a moment of silence.

President Donald Trump laid a wreath at the Pentagon where Flight 77 struck the building, killing 184 people.

"That September morning each of those brave Americans died as they had lived; as heroes, doing their duty and protecting us and our country," Trump said.

And near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where Flight 93 crashed into an empty field, families and loved ones gathered once again to remember those heroes who stopped a possible second attack on Washington.

For Vice President Pence, it was a personal reflection since he was serving in Congress on 9/11.

"I will always believe that I and many others in our nation's capital were able to go home that day to hug our families because of the courage and selflessness of the heroes of Flight 93," he told those gathered at Shanksville. "And I speak on behalf of a grateful nation but thank you for giving me the privilege of speaking on behalf of my little family as well."

Amid the somber remembrances, America continues to keep its promise to those who perished.

As the president put it, "We mourn them. We honor them, and we pledge to never, ever forget them."