5-year-old falls to death at Queens building under construction

NEW YORK — A 5-year-old boy fell to his death from the third floor of a multi-family home that is under construction, police sources said.

The child was playing on the third floor of the home while his grandparents, who were supposed to be watching him, were on the second floor of the home, sources said.

Police are investigating whether the child accidentally locked himself in the bathroom and fell to his death from the bathroom window in an effort to escape, source said.

The child was transported to Booth memorial hospital where he was pronounced dead.