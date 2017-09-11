HOUSTON - On Sunday Craig Hlavaty went to hang with Houston Texans fans before the home opener at NRG Stadium. Here's hoping the rest of the season goes a lot better than the stinking mess seen on the field on Sunday afternoon.
Between the Lines: Craig hangs out at first Texans home game of 2017
-
Houston Texans to induct Andre Johnson into ‘Ring of Honor’
-
Between the Lines: Craig visits Retrospect Coffee in downtown Houston
-
Between the Lines: Craig learns all about Houston’s honeybees
-
Between the Lines: Craig takes BTL to Cooperstown for Bagwell induction
-
Between the Lines: What is the most Houston thing you have ever done?
-
-
Between The Lines: Craig gets his wag on at Wag’n World
-
Between The Lines: Craig’s hurricane survival tips for ‘Newstonians’
-
Between The Lines: Craig’s got Astros fever
-
Between the Lines: Craig visits Mannequin Mansion in Richmond
-
Watt and the Texans score a day of giving to help out Harvey relief efforts
-
-
Texans get back to practice ahead of season opener
-
Texans season preview with team president Jamey Rootes
-
JJ Watt’s Harvey relief pushes higher still: New goal is $10 million