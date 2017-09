BAYTOWN, Texas — The search for a missing real estate agent has ended with the arrest of her ex-husband, Chambers County Sheriffs said.

Officials said Steven Mcdowell, 44, is charged with murder after Crystal Mcdowell’s body was found in a wooded area in west Chambers County on Saturday.

Crystal was reported missing on Aug. 25 after she failed to meet all her appointments.

Steven McDowell has been remanded to the Champbers County Jail.