Fort Worth clinic offering free abortions for Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Everybody and their mama is helping Harvey victims, but one organization is thinking of only the mamas.

A Texas clinic is offering free abortions throughout the entire month of September for women who were affected by Harvey.

That's right. Free abortions.

Whole Woman's Health issued a statement saying, "During Hurricane Harvey, many clinics in Houston had to close temporarily, leaving women with very few options. We will be assuring our patients have the financial and logistical assistance they need to get to one of our clinics. This assistance includes travel and lodging, if necessary."

As you can imagine, there's a lot of backlash on social media.

OMG! Are you people serious...how about offer free food and supplies! — Joan Ulmer (@mytweetology) September 9, 2017

Haven't enough people died? — Jeffrey Fuchs (@JeffreyFuchs12) September 9, 2017

Eeww. Don't think creepy quite describes this offer? — Kimberly Emery (@KimberlyEmery16) September 9, 2017

No matter what you believe, the clinics are open for business in Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and McAllen.

These freebies may not be for everyone, but for some, time is of the essence.