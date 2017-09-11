Plano shooting leaves 8 dead, including gunman killed by police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- Plano police remain on a mass shooting scene in Plano, where eight people -- including the suspect -- are dead.

The shooting occurred at a home on West Spring Creek Parkway around 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening. That's where officers found seven dead bodies, and two others with gunshot wounds; those two were taken to the hospital.

Plano officers confronted the suspect inside the home, where they shot and killed him. The officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave. The Texas Rangers were also on scene investigating the shooting.

West Spring Creek Parkway between Green Oaks and Blue Ridge was closed Monday morning as police continue to investigate the scene. They are looking into a motive and the suspect's relation to the victims.