Police: Man set pregnant girlfriend on fire to escape being a dad

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. -- A horrifying story out of Maryland.

Cops say a man set his pregnant girlfriend on fire because he didn't want to be a dad.

Witnesses watched in horror as crews worked to save Andrea Grinage from her apartment in Capitol Heights.

"I have never seen anything like it in my life," one man said.

But this mom is a fighter! Despite being covered in severe burns all over her body, Grinage was able to identify her alleged attacker and deliver her baby girl, Journey, seven weeks early.

"She is doing well," Grinage's dad, Arthur Williams, said. "She has five of everything and we are blessed."

Both mom and baby are reportedly in critical condition as dad sits behind bars. Grinage told cops Laquinn Phillips poured a flammable liquid on her, lit a match, then watched her turn into a fireball.

Detectives charge suspect with attempted murder in connection with domestic-related arson. https://t.co/lU7qlW0osQ pic.twitter.com/pufdMfZlKx — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 9, 2017

"Well, it all stems from him not wanting to take responsibility of him being a new born dad. He didn't want that," Williams said. "And once a baby is conceived, it's too late for all that. You either step up and be a dad or you walk away."

Phillips allegedly threatened to kill the woman's family members next. But cops talked him into turning himself in before anyone else got hurt.

If only someone had talked sense into him before this horrible attack.