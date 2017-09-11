Red Cross handing out $400 immediate Harvey-relief to Texas residents at Walmart

HOUSTON — The American Red Cross continued its efforts Monday to provide assistance to Texas residents still struggling to get back on their feet following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

In Houston, long lines formed outside several Walmart stores as people went to collect $400 for their households as a part of the organization’s Immediate Assistance Program. The funds are meant for those directly impacted by the storm.

“The American Red Cross is focused on responding to the area’s [sic] most severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey. This damage caused significant displacement and has resulted in a clear need for emergency assistance,” a statement on the organization’s website read.

As of now, it’s unclear when the initiative will end.

According to the organization’s website, the program is available in several Texas counties including:

Red Cross said the assistance will be give to residents based on the following criteria:

Primary residence was severely impacted by Harvey.

Household is in need of emergency assistance.

Household was displaced by the impact of Harvey.

Verifiable pre-disaster primary address in one of these 39 Texas counties Aransas, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzalez, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Waller and Wharton.

Click here to apply.

The Red Cross is a charity, not a government agency, and people do not need to be American citizens to receive our assistance.