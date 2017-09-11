Residents at Rockport Apartments asked to vacate Hurricane Harvey damaged homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - When it rains, it pours for residents at Rockport Apartments in southwest Houston. Apparently, Monday was "moving day," whether they wanted to or not.

A notice sent to all first-floor residents on Sunday informed tenants to vacate the premises by September 11 so post Harvey repairs can be done. Problem is many folks have nowhere to go.

To make matters worse, some residents who received the notice say their apartments were untouched by the flood and are perfectly fine to live in. They want to know, why should they have to leave?

The complex is refunding September’s rent to the tenants who were asked to leave to help cover moving costs. But residents say it isn`t nearly enough.

The American Red Cross is also lending a helping hand to find shelter for those who really need it.

And lawyers are ready to pull the good ole lawsuit trigger at any time.

NewsFix reached out to Rockport Apartments for comment but our efforts went unanswered.

Harvey might be gone. But it seems flood or no flood. The wake of the storm will affect families for a long time to come.