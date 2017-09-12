Governor Abbott announces temporary no-cost replacement for ‘License to Carry’ permits due to Hurricane Harvey

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to provide no-cost replacements of License to Carry a Handgun (LTC) cards and Private Security Board (PSB) licensee cards for eligible residents who have had their cards lost or damaged as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

“As Texas begins the recovery process, we are prepared to respond to a wide range of issues to help victims of this Hurricane,” said Abbott. “By eliminating burdensome fees to replace these important licenses, Texans can focus on rebuilding their lives and communities.”

Residents who live in counties that have received a gubernatorial disaster declaration, and who are currently active Texas LTC or PSB license holders, are eligible to apply for free replacement cards. Affected customers must call the Regulatory Services Division contact center at 512-424-7293 for assistance in waiving the fee (This service is not available online). Cardholders should be prepared to provide proof of identity. LTC standard replacement cards would normally cost $25, and PSB replacement cards normally cost $15.

For more information on the DPS LTC and private security programs, click here.

Click here for more information on replacement driver license and identification cards and surcharge deferments for those affected by the hurricane.

Click here for a list of the counties covered by the gubernatorial disaster declaration .