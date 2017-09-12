Inside Story: Harris County Judge seeks to abolish cash bail system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Like many Houstonians affected by Hurricane Harvey, the Harris County Criminal Courthouse did not go unscathed and has temporarily moving some courts just down the street to the Family Law Center.

That's where we find Harris County Criminal Court Judge Darrell Jordan, he may be sitting on a different bench but his thoughts on the cash bail out system are always the same.

The good judge's mission starts with giving pre-trial bonds to defendants who can`t afford bail. And ends with setting parameters, on a case-by-case basis, to ensure they don`t miss their court date.

Now many courts use Jordan’s system which he hopes catches on nationwide. Jordan said the ultimate goal is to bring trust back to the criminal justice system.

All rise! Court is now in session! On the docket? Abolishing the cash bail out system in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.