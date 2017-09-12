Kmart will now call plus-size section ‘fabulously-sized’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kmart is rolling out `fabulously-sized` sections in stores and has established extended sizes in all of their women`s apparel sections.

`Fabulously-sized` is the new term Kmart is using instead of `plus-size.’

The decision was heavily influenced by the growing trend around the market on diversity and body positivity.

Instead of having a designated `plus-size` section within the store, Kmart is also planning to integrate the `fabulously-sized` options into the rest of the store.