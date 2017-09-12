× Los Angeles man sentenced 113 years to life in prison for brutal murder of ex-girlfriend

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A 48-year-old man was sentenced to 113 to life in prison for stabbing and fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head at a Pacoima home more than a year ago, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Michael Parks pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on June 20 in connection with the Sept. 7, 2016 crime.

The jury also found him guilty of using a handgun and a knife during the incident.

Parks strangled, stabbed and shot G’Teasha Elayne Fisher, 33, after convincing her to meet him at his uncle’s Pacoima home, according to prosecutors.

He left the area and was found and arrested in Las Vegas the following day.

The couple had recently broken up, according to evidence presented at trial.

Parks had a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1985, including robbery, possession of cocain base for sale and assault with a firearm.