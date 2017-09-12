How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Man arrested in connection to burglary, sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

September 12, 2017

Steve Vang, 32, is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

By Genny McLaren

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in a South Sacramento home.

On June 14, detectives say Steve Vang of Sacramento burglarized a home on 40th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Detectives say Vang allegedly entered the home and began taking property. Vang then located a 12-year-old girl and allegedly began to assault her, detectives said. The girl fought back and Vang ran away.

Deputies searched the area with K-9s at the time, but the suspect was not located.

Vang was charged in the case on Sept. 6. He was already in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail for unrelated charges.