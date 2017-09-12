Mom overdoses in doctor’s office bathroom with children by her side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — A mother who had her children with her was found overdosed on a bathroom floor at a doctor’s office in Youngstown.

WKBN reports Iceleya Square, 30, had gone to the bathroom to give a urine sample, but was found shortly after unresponsive on the floor.

Paramedics responded, and she was revived with naloxone.

A spoon with heroin on it and a lighter were found in the sink of the bathroom, along with two syringes, police reported.

Square now faces charges of child endangering and drug possession. The mother also had active warrants for driving under suspension, reckless operation and non-payment of a judgment, according to police records.