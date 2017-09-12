Ted Cruz says liking of Twitter porn video was a ‘mistake’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS (KDAF) -- It was an accident, you guys!!

That's what Texas Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters Tuesday morning after controversy broke out over his Twitter account liking a tweet with pornographic materials.

A spokeswoman for Cruz said early Tuesday the pornographic video that was "liked" by his account has been removed (but not before plenty of screen shots were taken and made their way across the internet) and reported to Twitter.

"The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter," tweeted Catherine Frazier‏, Cruz's senior communications adviser.

Frazier's response came after Twitter users noticed late Monday that Cruz's account liked a tweet from an account titled "Sexuall Posts" -- and had a porn video attached.

It was unclear who was responsible for the like or if Cruz's account was hacked. Frazier did not address how the tweet happened, but Cruz talked to reporters later in the morning, according to Politico, with an explanation:

"There are a number of people on the team who have access on the account. It appears that someone inadvertently hit the like button. When we discovered the post, which was I guess an hour or two later, we pulled it down," Cruz (R-Texas) said of the incident. "It was a staffing issue. And it was inadvertent, it was a mistake. It was not a deliberate act. We're dealing with internally, but it was a mistake. It was not malicious."

Whether or not the staffer will be allowed continued access to the social media accounts is still being discussed, according to Cruz.

Twitter user @SexuallPosts first shared the post in question, and the account wasted no time taking advantage of its new-found fame. "Follow for the Same Porn @TedCruz Watches 😏" is now part of the account's bio.