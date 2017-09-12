Twitter can’t get enough of ESPN’s new Monday Night Football sideline reporter

By Darren Sweeney

CLEVELAND (WJW) — When ESPN announced it was laying off 100 people back in April, many people wondered how it would impact the sports network.

On Monday night, we got some idea thanks to the Monday Night Football debut of sideline reporter Sergio Dipp.

Dipp previously worked for ESPN Deportes — but was given a shot at a high profile role on one of the network’s most watched programs.

There's no way this guy actually works for ESPN pic.twitter.com/6u0xEu4xPL — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) September 12, 2017

“It’s a pleasure to be with you guys here on the field from up close just watching Coach Vance Joseph from here,” Dipp stumbled as he talked about the Denver Broncos’ new head coach.

“You watch him now on the screen,” Dipp continued. “He has diversity in his background and it’s helping him a lot tonight.”

“Quarterback at Colorado, defensive back in the NFL, and here he is having the time of his life,” Dipp shouted over background noise of the crowd cheering.

That 20 seconds from Dipp was all it took to make him a trending topic on Twitter.

“Sergio Dipp is basically me at a bar when I try speaking to women,” Luke Bellus tweeted of Dipp’s performance.

Sergio Dipp is basically me at a bar when I try speaking to women — Luke Bellus (@lukebellus4) September 12, 2017

Michael Davis Smith, Managing Editor of Pro Football Talk, tweeted, “If ESPN doesn’t use Sergio Dipp in the second half they’re missing out on a huge opportunity. Everyone loves a good comeback story.”

If ESPN doesn't use Sergio Dipp in the second half they're missing out on a huge opportunity. Everyone loves a good comeback story. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 12, 2017

A man by the name of “Jason” tweeted, “Sergio Dipp for White House Communications Director.”

Sergio Dipp for White House Communications Director. — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) September 12, 2017

Podcaster Sam Vecenie urged ESPN to “replace the bottom score ticker with just a timer of when Sergio Dipp is returning to air. I’m not even kidding.”

Replace the bottom score ticker with just a timer of when Sergio Dipp is returning to air. I’m not even kidding. https://t.co/MgohEDTCVp — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) September 12, 2017

Dipp took all the attention in stride. He tweeted a screen grab of the Google search page with the words “how to deal with fame” and a crying with laughter emoji.