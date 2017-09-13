Chance the Rapper sued for alleged copyright infringement

CHICAGO (WGNtv) — Chance the Rapper has been sued by a New York lawyer and jazz musician for copyright infringement.

Abdul Wali Muhammad said Chance stole his music for the song “Windows.” He claimed he copyrighted his song “Bridge Through Time” in 1979, and that Chance used it without permission.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Lonnie Liston Smith recorded “Bridge Through Time” in 1980 and released it on Columbia Records. His version of the song has been sampled by at least 13 artists.

@chancetherapper sued by N.Y. lawyer/musician for copyright infringement. Listen to his song and Chance's: https://t.co/RYAVznYAgp pic.twitter.com/qIDl3qYy60 — Tribune Graphics (@ChiTribGraphics) September 13, 2017

Muhammad composed “Bridge Through Time” and registered the copyright on May 21, 1979, according to the lawsuit.

He asked a federal judge to order Chance the Rapper to stop selling and performing “Windows.”

The rapper has not commented on the suit.