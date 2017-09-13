Elderly Fort Bend County man with dementia reported missing

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for help finding an elderly man who left his home Monday.

Robert Elliott Milburn, 79, left his home in the Rosenberg area near Band Road at about midnight and was driving a 2013 silver Hyundai Tuscan, four-door SUV displaying a Texas license plate number CHZ1296.

Milburn suffers from dementia, which was diagnosed in Dec. 2015. He does not have his medication with him.

Milburn was last seen wearing a t-shirt and khaki shorts. He is 6 feet, 3 inches in height and weighs about 265 pounds. He has hazel eyes, gray hair and has a tattoo of an anchor on his left wrist. He also has a scar on his left knee from surgery.

He is believed to be headed toward Lake Charles, La.

Anyone who may have seen Milburn is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.