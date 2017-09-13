Houston H-E-B delivering supplies, goods to Florida for Irma relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Texas grocery chain H-E-B has more than enough love for the Lone Star State. After stepping up for Houstinians after Hurricane Harvey devastated the area, they are sending trucks filled with supplies to Florida to help out after Hurricane Irma.

Seven 18-wheelers filled with water, ice, and stuffed with groceries and hygiene products are making a convoy headed down I-10 toward the Sunshine State.

The supplies are going directly to Florida-based grocer, Publix, which also has relief efforts.