Houston Open Air festival cancelled due to Harvey aftermath

HOUSTON — Live Nation announced the Houston Open Air festival has been cancelled.

Organizers said due to “unforeseen” and “ongoing” circumstances, along with relief efforts that are needed to stabilize Houston and surrounding areas, the festival will not take place.

The hard rock and metal fest was scheduled for Oct. 14-15 at the Cynthia Woods Pavilion with headliners Marilyn Manson, Prophets of Rage, Avenged Sevenfold, Five Finger Death Punch, and more.

All tickets purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically. Anyone who purchased tickets directly from the box office is advised to contact them directly for refund details at (281) 364-3010.