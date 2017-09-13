HPD: Man charged in shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON – An arrest was made for a shooting in north Houston Tuesday night.

Police said Christian Osiel Garcia, 25, shot a man in the 2500 block of Deams around 6:15 p.m.

The victim, Gary Hurta, 23, was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his head and other body parts. He was transported by HFD paramedics to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

According to HPD, Garcia’s vehicle was found at a nearby washateria when he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.