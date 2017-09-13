J.J. Watt to stop accepting Hurricane Harvey donations Friday

HOUSTON — All good things must come to an end, even if it is J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Harvey relief fund! But don’t worry, there is still work to be done!

Watt said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. C/T, he will complete the fundraising portion of efforts to make sure the money raised is put to use for devastated areas.

He encouraged supporters to “keep the spirit of helping one another alive” as fundraising comes to a close.

Hurry! Click here to donate more before time is up!