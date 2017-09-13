JC Penney to hire nearly 2,500 people in Houston area post-Harvey

HOUSTON – JC Penney is doubling its staff in an effort to serve shoppers trying to restore their homes, as well as local job-seekers post-Hurricane Harvey.

The company plans to hire nearly 2,500 associates throughout the Houston-area who are needed for full-time and part-time customer service and support positions, including cashiers, replenishment specialists, Sephora inside JCPenney beauty consultants, salon stylists and more.

Potential candidates are encouraged to visit local JC Penney locations on Sept. 21 from 2-8 p.m. and Sept. 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. where management will hold in-person interviews and do on-spot hiring. Apply online at www.jcpcareers.com or in a store at an applicant kiosk prior to the event.

Candidates are also encouraged to bring supporting documents, such as a passport or social security card, to accelerate the hiring process.