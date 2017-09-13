Maggie catches up with actor Sean Giambrone of ‘The Goldbergs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Maggie Flecknoe of CW39 and Morning Dose sat down with actor Sean Giambrone to chat about his show, 'The Goldbergs.'

Set in the 1980's in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, the show is loosely based on the showrunner’s own childhood during which he videotaped events, many of which are reenacted throughout the program.

This show gives the viewer a reality of the ’80s from a young boy’s perspective, and an inspiring look into the lives of four aspiring writers.

The series stars Jeff Garlin as patriarch Murray and Wendi McLendon-Covey as matriarch Beverly, along with their two older children, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Barry (Troy Gentile). The youngest child, Adam (Sean Giambrone), documents his family life with his video camera. Beverly’s father, Albert “Pops” Solomon (George Segal), is frequently around to provide advice and lots of help to his grandchildren, even if he does it behind his daughter’s back!

The present-day “Adult Adam,” played by Patton Oswalt, narrates every episode as taking place in “1980-something.” The narrator takes creative liberties with the time frame, like on the second-season episode “Just Say No” that has references to both the 1984 Walter Mondale and Geraldine Ferraro presidential campaign and t.v. shows 'American Gladiators' and 'America’s Funniest Home Videos,' both of which debuted in 1989.