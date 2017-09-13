Maggie talks with Booker T about charity fundraiser to help Harvey victims

HOUSTON -- In wake of the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many celebrities are pulling together their resources for those in need. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe sits down with pro-wrestler and philanthropist Booker T to discuss how his organization is helping with recovery efforts.
