Maggie talks with Booker T about charity fundraiser to help Harvey victims

Posted 5:09 PM, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 06:34PM, September 13, 2017

HOUSTON -- In wake of the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many celebrities are pulling together their resources for those in need. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe sits down with pro-wrestler and philanthropist Booker T to discuss how his organization is helping with recovery efforts.