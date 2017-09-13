President Trump hosts bipartisan dinner to begin pushing for tax reforms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Tax reform may be just the subject to bring both political parties together. At least it did for one evening. President Trump's bipartisan dinner Tuesday evening included six U.S. senators— three from each side of the political aisle.

From the GOP, senators from South Dakota, Utah and Pennsylvania. The democrats at the dinner table are all up for re-election. They represent North Dakota, West Virginia and Indiana, all states Trump won. Apparently, tax reform dominated the conversation.

"It was just a great meeting," said Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia.

So, what exactly is the plan? We'll just have to wait and see.

Rep. Kevin Brady, a Republican from Texas, is the chairman of the very powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

"We are moving forward. Hammering out the final details with President Trump and Senate tax writers," Brady said.

According to House Speaker Paul Ryan, an outline will be released in less than two weeks. We're still not getting a whole lot of details, but naturally the president began tweeting about his taxing agenda first thing this morning.

First, "the approval process for the biggest tax cut and tax reform package in the history of our country will soon begin. Move fast Congress!"

He referenced hurricanes Harvey and Irma with tweet No. 2 saying that now, "Tax cuts and tax reform is needed more than ever before."

Ryan is confident Trump will push for conservative reforms. Brady plans to get something on Trump's desk before the end of the year.

Perhaps Tuesday's bipartisan bread-breaking means lawmakers are off to a good start!

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.