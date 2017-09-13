× Rihanna’s new makeup line throws all kinds of shade

When it came to her new makeup line, Rihanna had a “wild thought”: inclusivity.

At the center of Fenty Beauty, which launched Friday, are 40 foundation shades receiving rave reviews for both their quality and range of color.

The thought is paying off.

As of Wednesday, six of the 10 deep foundations are sold out, illustrating the demand for makeup that caters to women of color.

“Fenty Beauty was created for everyone: for women of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races,” Rihanna wrote on Sephora’s website, which sells the line exclusively. “I wanted everyone to feel included.”

The dark Fenty Beauty foundation shades are sold out everywhere! This is for all the makeup brands who think the dark shades won't sell well pic.twitter.com/JDKddaMa5r — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) September 10, 2017

I work at Sephora and I've NEVER SEEN SO MANY WOC IN OUR STORE. Plus, all the deeper shades of fenty beauty are sold out. That's amazing. — Pink+White (@amir_ahhh) September 10, 2017

Fenty Beauty is eponymous of the singer’s full name, Robyn Fenty.

Some are touting Rihanna’s makeup line as a game-changer.

“Shoutout to @rihanna for finally showing the makeup industry what inclusive means,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Actresses Gabourey Sidibe and Mindy Kaling are also celebrating the beauty line.

“In case you’re wondering about #FentyBeauty on dark skin, issa YES for me dawg,” Sidibe tweeted.

“#FentyBeauty has got SHADES! Thank you @rihanna!!! Kween!” Kaling added.

In case you're wondering about #FentyBeauty on dark skin, issa YES for me dawg. pic.twitter.com/RRiFkvQKR6 — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) September 9, 2017

Model Nneoma Anosike, one of 40 women displaying the range of available shades on Fenty Beauty’s site, shared her thoughts on the line’s significance.

“The beauty world for people of color has welcomed yet another brand that goes into understanding that we melanins have different undertones and shades,” Anosike wrote on Instagram. “Not just 3 but multiple!”