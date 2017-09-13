Shannon Miles to face life without parole in cold-blooded, ambush killing on Harris County Deputy Darren Goforth: prosecutors

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Shannon Miles, the man charged in the cold-blooded killing of Harris County Deputy Darren Goforth, pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the deputy’s murder.

Despite efforts on the part of prosecutors for a death sentencing, Miles was sentenced to life in a federal prison without parole, attorney’s said.

Miles was charged with murder in the Aug. 28, 2015 execution-style ambush killing of Goforth. Since the murder, Miles has been undergoing a series of mental evaluations to determine his state of mind when he allegedly ambushed and killed the law enforcement officer.

Miles was initially found to be incompetent, but a judge reversed that finding.

Attorney Anthony Osso requested Miles be properly evaluated in November, and a judge ordered his client to undergo another mental evaluation, causing a delay in the trial.

In court Wednesday, Miles pleaded not guilty.

“The most serious responsibility of a district attorney is to seek the death penalty. As a result, a team of senior prosecutors form a committee that reviews capital cases, and will review this case, to determine how we will proceed,” said District Attorney, Kim Ogg.

Prosecutors said Miles killed Goforth simply because of the uniform he was wearing. The two men had never met before.

At a press conference following Miles’ 2015 arrest, former Harris County District Attorney Devon Anderson described what happened during the attack.

Miles was allegedly sitting in his red Ford Ranger pickup truck at a gas station on West Road when he spotted Goforth.

Goforth pumped gas into his patrol car, then went into the store. When he walked back outside, a man ran up behind him and opened fire. Goforth never had a chance to react.

The shooter unloaded 15 rounds from a .40 caliber handgun into the back and head of the deputy, then jumped into a truck and drove off.

Law enforcement sprang into action, pulling up vehicle registrations in the same zip code for the model of the truck — with a distinct trailer hitched to the back — that witnesses described to authorities. That search led them to the home of Miles, and an empty gun was also found in his possession. Authorities said ballistics testing matched the gun to the shell casings found at the murder scene.

Investigators began to dig up Miles’ past, trying to determine a motive for the killing. Though they could find no direct link to Goforth, Miles had several run-ins with the law.

Records show Miles attended Prairie View A&M University and the University of Houston, and had a lengthy arrest record with charges including resisting arrest, criminal mischief, trespassing, evading detention, and disorderly conduct with a firearm. Two of his arrests involved him using force against the arresting officers. According to his mother and his defense attorney, Osso, Miles had a lifelong history of mental illness.

In 2012, Miles was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he attacked a man at an Austin homeless shelter during a fight over a television remote. He was transported to a mental hospital, but the charge was later dropped after authorities could not find the victim.

After the Goforth attack, Miles was, again, transported to a state mental hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial.

Goforth was a 10-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. He was 47 years old, a husband and a father of two. Loved ones said they would always remember his smile and his “stupid” sense of humor.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez issued the following statement on Wednesday in response to Shannon Miles’ capital murder plea agreement: