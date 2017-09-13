× So adorable! Caregivers feed infant squirrels separated from their mothers during the storm

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — In wake of the devastation due to the hurricane season, the Humane Society of the United States is assessing the needs of animals in affected areas.

Caregivers at the South Florida Wildlife Center have been working diligently to care for injured and orphaned wild animals despite power loss and damage to some of the buildings.

The team has been tending to wildlife in a makeshift hospital while making sure these animals are safe and well-fed!

Watch here as caregivers feed infant squirrels that were separated from their mothers during the storm.