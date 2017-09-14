20-year-old man reported missing in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding a man who walked away from his home and did not return.

Desi Torres, 20, was reported missing Tuesday after he did not return to his home in the 4800 block of N. Teague in Fresno. While there is no indication of foul play, the sheriff’s office is seeking his whereabouts in order to verify his well-being.

Torres is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. When he left his home, he was wearing a black shirt, faded black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Torres is urged to call the FBCSO at 281-341-4665.