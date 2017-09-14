College Station pimp, nicknamed ‘Fat,’ makes Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a College Station man accused of prostituting women to the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list, officials said.

Herman Henry Fox, 35, is charged with trafficking of persons and compelling prostitution using force and threats. Fox may also be known by the nickname of “Fat,” investigators said.

The suspect has been wanted since July 2017 and has ties to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Ascension Parish, Louisiana, including the cities of Donaldsonville and Gonzales. He may also frequent the Houston area and his last known address was in College Station.

In August 2016, after being arrested on a drug charge near a hotel in College Station, authorities suspected Fox was engaging in human trafficking by forcing a woman into prostitution. Warrants were later issued by Brazos County for trafficking and compelling prostitution.

The suspects criminal history includes assault, robbery, dangerous drugs and weapons offenses.

Fox is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his chest, abdomen, both arms, both hands and the right side of the neck.

Investigators said do not attempt to apprehend Fox, who is considered armed and dangerous.