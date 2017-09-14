HOUSTON -- Craig Hlavaty visited the Houston Furniture Bank this week to see how the charity was servicing those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in the area. The bank also has an outlet center that Craig seemed to enjoy quite a bit.
Craig visits the Houston Furniture Bank after Hurricane Harvey
-
Houston Furniture Bank needs your help to help victims of Hurricane Harvey
-
Donate to Houston Food Bank Drive benefiting Hurricane Harvey victims
-
Houston Food Bank back open, in need of registered volunteers, donations
-
Citizens petition for ‘Mattress Mack Day’ to honor Gallery Furniture owner who opened store for Harvey victims
-
Goya Foods donates truckload of non-perishables to Houston Food Bank to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
-
-
CW39 helps drive traffic to the Houston Food Bank’s drive for donations
-
Tribune Media Company donates $100K to Harvey Relief Fund, helps raise over $400K for Houston
-
West Houston residents still flooded; Mayor Turner visits Kingwood to survey damage
-
City of Houston officials give update on Hurricane Harvey
-
Hurricane Harvey Headquarters: Everything you need to know
-
-
Closing Comments: Hurricane Harvey
-
Between The Lines: Craig’s hurricane survival tips for ‘Newstonians’
-
Corporate America Harvey relief at $55 million and counting