Evacuees ordered to move out of George R. Brown so convention center can get back to business

HOUSTON -- Inconvenience at the convention center? Thursday was moving day at The George R. Brown for Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

Thousands of evacuees were forced to relocate to yet another shelter after evacuating their homes during Hurricane Harvey.

The American Red Cross issued a notice to evacuees alerting them to be out of the convention center by Friday, stating that the GRBCC is a business and they need to get back to it.

Fred Mariscal of The American Red Cross told NewsFix that the move is to provide better accommodations for the residents long term.

The Red Cross plans to have the transition complete by Friday. Hang in there H-Town and stay Houston Strong!