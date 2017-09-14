Hometown Heroes: Linell Bonner puts his name on the map as a Cougar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Senior wide receiver Linell Bonner has come a long way at the University of Houston.

"I came out of high school barely recruited, walked on here, just worked to get my name on the map," Bonner said.

Not only is his name on the map, but he entered his senior season on the Biletnikoff Watch List, which is the award given to the national's best receiver.

"I knew I could play at the Division I level, so I just pushed everyday," Bonner said. "My family supported me the whole time. I feel like I have a lot of support behind me."

In 2016, the Dekaney High School product caught 98 passes for the Cougars, ranking fifth most in the nation.