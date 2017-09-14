× HPD: Driver killed after being rammed by 18 wheeler on Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a death on the Eastex Freeway after the victim’s vehicle was rammed from behind by an 18 wheeler truck.

Investigators said the deceased was driving a black pickup truck at 1 a.m. when the accident happened. It’s unclear whether the pickup truck was completely stopped or moving very slowly in the middle lane when the 18 wheeler crashed into it.

The 18 wheeler driver was not injured but the pickup driver died at the scene, police said.

As of now, the 18 wheeler driver is not facing charges.

HPD is expected to a follow up with the medical examiner to determine if alcohol played a factor in the accident.