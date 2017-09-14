× HPD: Three men suspected in burglary at Walgreens

HOUSTON — Officers are investigating after a Walgreens store was burglarized Wednesday night in southwest Houston, authorities said.

The Houston Police Department said a security company notified police that three men were seen on video breaking through the glass doors at the front of the store on Westheimer at Weslayan. Police said the group went inside, but it is not known what, if anything, they stole.

They then left the building before police arrived.

No word on suspect description or vehicle description.

he store was closed at the time of the break in.